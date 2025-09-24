Uttar Pradesh's Controversial Ban on Caste-Based Political Rallies

The Uttar Pradesh government's ban on caste-based political rallies has elicited mixed reactions from community leaders. Some critique the move as authoritarian, while others deem it essential for social cohesion.

Notable leaders like Pathik Sena and Jat Mahasabha expressed concern about the ban's implications on caste recognition and political representation.

On the other hand, supporters argue that the order aims to eliminate caste-related hostilities and push for social upliftment, aligning with an Allahabad High Court judgment against caste discrimination.