The BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress of orchestrating the violence in Ladakh, suggesting it was part of a larger plot similar to events in Bangladesh, Nepal, and the Philippines. The party's remarks followed protests demanding statehood for Ladakh and constitutional inclusion, which escalated into deadly clashes.

In response to these events, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed the protests were masked as 'Gen Z' movements but were actually driven by Congress. He accused Rahul Gandhi and George Soros of a conspiracy to destabilize the nation, warning that such efforts would be futile against the resilient spirit of India.

Patra also criticized Gandhi for his stance on caste-based protests, which he deemed contradictory and provocative. He warned that inflammatory statements could harm national unity, emphasizing that India's citizens are aware of their government's achievements and will not succumb to divisive tactics.