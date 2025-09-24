Left Menu

Zelenskyy Warns of Historic Arms Race: Calls for Global Action Against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned the world leaders at the UN General Assembly about an unprecedented arms race led by Russia. He urged international intervention to curb President Putin's ambition to expand warfare across Europe. He stressed the urgency of tangible support over symbolic gestures.

In a stark address at the United Nations General Assembly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alerted world leaders to what he described as the most destructive arms race in history, propelled by Russia. Zelenskyy urged immediate international measures to counteract Russian President Vladimir Putin's ambitions to widen the conflict across Europe.

His comments followed a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, who has shifted stance to support Ukraine's reclamation of territories lost to Russia. Zelenskyy lamented that global institutions like the United Nations are failing to uphold international law, emphasizing that survival depends on alliances and armaments.

Zelenskyy further pointed out the ongoing Russian military aggressions, including drone incursions into Polish airspace and fighter jet operations in Estonia. He highlighted the vulnerability of neighboring countries, like Moldova and Georgia, to Russian influence and called for substantial support to prevent further losses in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

