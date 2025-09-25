High Stakes: Moldova's Tightrope Election Amid Russia-EU Tensions

Moldova's political landscape is set for a tense election as the ruling pro-European party strives to maintain its parliamentary majority against pro-Russian opponents. The latest poll highlights a neck-and-neck race, with a significant number of voters undecided just days before the critical vote.

President Maia Sandu's push for EU membership by 2030 has put the country at odds with Russia, especially following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The opposition has focused on the country's economic challenges, while Sandu accuses Russia of election interference. Prime Minister Dorin Recean alleges that Russia is attempting to sway the election by funding unrest and influencing voters.

With polling data showing almost equal support for the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity and the pro-Russia Patriotic Bloc, the stakes are high. Should the ruling party fail to secure a majority, alliances, particularly with Our Party, might be crucial. Meanwhile, Russia denies any interference, contesting Moldova's allegations of Russophobia.