Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi Criticizes India's Muted Stance on Palestine Conflict

Sonia Gandhi criticizes the Modi government's silence on the Israel-Palestine conflict, urging India to lead with principles of justice, dignity, and human rights. She highlights India's historical support for Palestinian statehood and presses for a return to values-led diplomacy, criticizing recent pro-Israel actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 11:41 IST
Sonia Gandhi Criticizes India's Muted Stance on Palestine Conflict
Sonia Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Sonia Gandhi has lashed out at the Modi government for its 'profound silence' on the Palestine issue, accusing it of abandoning humanity and morality. She argues that India's foreign policy appears dictated by personal diplomacy rather than constitutional values.

Gandhi's recent article in The Hindu marks her third critique of the government's stance on this conflict. She compares India's muted response unfavorably with countries like France, reiterating India's historical role in supporting Palestine and advocating for renewed leadership committed to human rights.

Highlighting recent hostilities following Hamas attacks, Gandhi condemns the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. She urges India to transform its empathy for Palestine into action, underscoring the need for principled leadership that echoes India's historic ethical commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Social Media Post Sparks Violence in Gandhinagar

Social Media Post Sparks Violence in Gandhinagar

 India
2
Digital Platforms Revolutionizing Health Insurance in India

Digital Platforms Revolutionizing Health Insurance in India

 United States
3
Mysterious Drone Activity Disrupts Danish Airports

Mysterious Drone Activity Disrupts Danish Airports

 Denmark
4
PM Modi Champions 'Swadeshi' Drive at UP International Trade Show 2025

PM Modi Champions 'Swadeshi' Drive at UP International Trade Show 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025