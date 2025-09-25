Sonia Gandhi Criticizes India's Muted Stance on Palestine Conflict
Sonia Gandhi criticizes the Modi government's silence on the Israel-Palestine conflict, urging India to lead with principles of justice, dignity, and human rights. She highlights India's historical support for Palestinian statehood and presses for a return to values-led diplomacy, criticizing recent pro-Israel actions.
Sonia Gandhi has lashed out at the Modi government for its 'profound silence' on the Palestine issue, accusing it of abandoning humanity and morality. She argues that India's foreign policy appears dictated by personal diplomacy rather than constitutional values.
Gandhi's recent article in The Hindu marks her third critique of the government's stance on this conflict. She compares India's muted response unfavorably with countries like France, reiterating India's historical role in supporting Palestine and advocating for renewed leadership committed to human rights.
Highlighting recent hostilities following Hamas attacks, Gandhi condemns the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. She urges India to transform its empathy for Palestine into action, underscoring the need for principled leadership that echoes India's historic ethical commitments.
