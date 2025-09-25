Left Menu

Moscow Awaits Trump's Commitment to Ukraine Peace

The Kremlin expressed hope that U.S. President Donald Trump remains committed to the peace process in Ukraine. This follows Trump's recent statement in support of Ukraine's territorial integrity after meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Moscow reiterated its readiness for peace negotiations amidst its economic challenges.

Trump
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin signaled optimism on Thursday over U.S. President Donald Trump's commitment to facilitating peace in Ukraine. This comes after Trump noticeably shifted his stance, favoring Kyiv earlier this week.

President Trump, following discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, voiced his belief that Ukraine could regain territories seized by Russia, suggesting timely action as Moscow grapples with economic issues. Currently, about one-fifth of Ukraine is under Russian control.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov conveyed that Moscow believes the Trump administration is still politically inclined to achieve a resolution to the ongoing conflict. Peskov reiterated Russia's willingness to participate in peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

