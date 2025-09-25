Moscow Awaits Trump's Commitment to Ukraine Peace
The Kremlin expressed hope that U.S. President Donald Trump remains committed to the peace process in Ukraine. This follows Trump's recent statement in support of Ukraine's territorial integrity after meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Moscow reiterated its readiness for peace negotiations amidst its economic challenges.
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin signaled optimism on Thursday over U.S. President Donald Trump's commitment to facilitating peace in Ukraine. This comes after Trump noticeably shifted his stance, favoring Kyiv earlier this week.
President Trump, following discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, voiced his belief that Ukraine could regain territories seized by Russia, suggesting timely action as Moscow grapples with economic issues. Currently, about one-fifth of Ukraine is under Russian control.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov conveyed that Moscow believes the Trump administration is still politically inclined to achieve a resolution to the ongoing conflict. Peskov reiterated Russia's willingness to participate in peace talks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- Trump
- Ukraine
- Zelenskiy
- Russia
- peace
- negotiations
- Kyiv
- economic problems
- Moscow
ALSO READ
Russia Backs Global Ban on Biological Weapons
EU Plan to Unlock Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine Gains German Support
Moldova's Election: A Pivotal Moment for EU Aspirations and Russian Relations
Drone Diplomacy: China's Secret Inroads into Russian Military Tech
EU's Bold Move: Unfreezing Russian Assets for Ukrainian Aid