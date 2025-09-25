Nicolas Sarkozy: The Fall of a Former French President
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to five years in prison for criminal conspiracy related to dealings with Libya. This unprecedented punishment marks a significant moment in French political history. Sarkozy plans to appeal but faces immediate imprisonment as he organizes his affairs.
Sarkozy, who led France from 2007 to 2012, was visibly angered by the court's ruling, which he plans to appeal. Despite his intentions to challenge the decision, he is expected to begin serving his sentence imminently as the judge ruled that he has only a short period to settle his affairs.
The charges stem from allegations that Sarkozy's close aides sought campaign funds from Libya during Muammar Gaddafi's regime for his 2007 presidential bid, although the court found no concrete evidence of direct dealings between Sarkozy and Gaddafi. Sarkozy maintains his innocence, describing the ruling as scandalous and politically motivated.
