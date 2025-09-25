Nicolas Sarkozy: The Fall of a Former French President

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been handed a five-year prison sentence by a court for his involvement in a criminal conspiracy concerning Libya. This decision, considered unprecedented, comes as a shock to many and signals a new chapter in French political history.

Sarkozy, who led France from 2007 to 2012, was visibly angered by the court's ruling, which he plans to appeal. Despite his intentions to challenge the decision, he is expected to begin serving his sentence imminently as the judge ruled that he has only a short period to settle his affairs.

The charges stem from allegations that Sarkozy's close aides sought campaign funds from Libya during Muammar Gaddafi's regime for his 2007 presidential bid, although the court found no concrete evidence of direct dealings between Sarkozy and Gaddafi. Sarkozy maintains his innocence, describing the ruling as scandalous and politically motivated.

