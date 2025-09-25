Akhilesh Yadav's Rampur Visit: A Political Reunion with Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav will visit Rampur on October 8 to meet Azam Khan, a party stalwart who was released from jail after nearly two years. Yadav confirmed his visit to Rampur, highlighting the political importance of his meeting with the senior party member.

Khan, who recently walked free from Sitapur jail after receiving bail from the Allahabad High Court, has been embroiled in legal battles over alleged land grabbing and corruption, charges he labels as politically motivated. He has firmly denied rumors of joining the Bahujan Samaj Party, emphasizing his loyalty to the SP.

The visit by Yadav, who will travel by private plane and then by car, underscores the party's support for Khan amidst speculations of potential political realignments. Meanwhile, BSP leader Mayawati is gearing up for a major rally, adding to the swirling political rumors.

(With inputs from agencies.)