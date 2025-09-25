Defamation Clash: Naidu and Inspector Sankaraiah at Loggerheads Over Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case

In a dramatic confrontation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu finds himself under fire from Inspector J. Sankaraiah, who has served a legal notice against him. The controversy revolves around statements made by Naidu regarding the 2019 murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy.

Sankaraiah accuses Naidu of spreading false propaganda, impacting his professional reputation, and suggests that the investigative responsibilities were misattributed to him. The inspector demands a public apology and damages worth Rs 1.45 crore, warning of legal proceedings if compliance is not met within 15 days.

Confronting these allegations, Naidu has expressed incredulity over the notice, questioning how law enforcement officers dare challenge the Chief Minister, especially over an investigation overseen by the CBI. The dispute highlights ongoing tensions linked to the high-profile murder case and could have significant political ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)