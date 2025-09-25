Left Menu

Defamation Clash: Naidu and Inspector Sankaraiah at Loggerheads Over Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu faces defamation accusations from Inspector J. Sankaraiah over statements linked to YS Vivekananda Reddy's 2019 murder. Sankaraiah claims Naidu's remarks harmed his reputation. The notice questions Naidu's accusations and demands an apology and compensation, warning of legal action if unresolved.

Amaravati | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:26 IST
  Country:
  India

In a dramatic confrontation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu finds himself under fire from Inspector J. Sankaraiah, who has served a legal notice against him. The controversy revolves around statements made by Naidu regarding the 2019 murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy.

Sankaraiah accuses Naidu of spreading false propaganda, impacting his professional reputation, and suggests that the investigative responsibilities were misattributed to him. The inspector demands a public apology and damages worth Rs 1.45 crore, warning of legal proceedings if compliance is not met within 15 days.

Confronting these allegations, Naidu has expressed incredulity over the notice, questioning how law enforcement officers dare challenge the Chief Minister, especially over an investigation overseen by the CBI. The dispute highlights ongoing tensions linked to the high-profile murder case and could have significant political ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

