Trump and Erdogan: A New Chapter in U.S.-Turkey Relations?

President Donald Trump is set to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House. The visit aims to address several issues, including the potential lifting of the hold on Turkey's purchase of F-35 fighter jets. Despite past tensions, both leaders show willingness to cooperate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:47 IST
President Donald Trump will welcome Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the White House this Thursday, signaling potential shifts in U.S.-Turkey relations. A major focus of their talks will be the future of Turkey's participation in the F-35 fighter jet program, previously halted due to Turkey's acquisition of a Russian defense system.

While U.S. officials have voiced concerns over Turkey's human rights record and its closer ties with Russia, Trump remains optimistic about working with Erdogan on trade and military agreements. This visit is Erdogan's first to the White House since 2019, reflecting a possible thaw in tensions.

The leaders will also discuss ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, and Syria. Erdogan seeks to position Turkey as a stabilizing force in the region, even as it navigates complex relationships with both Western and Eastern powers.

