Rahul Gandhi's Surprise Gurugram Pizza Visit Sparks Dialogue

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and a senior Congress figure, made an unanticipated visit to a pizza restaurant at Gurugram's Galleria Market on Tuesday night.

According to sources within Congress, the visit took many by surprise, with only a few party leaders in the know. During his 45-minute stay, Gandhi engaged with the restaurant's staff and voiced concerns over Haryana's developmental status.

Manish Khatana, a Haryana Congress spokesperson, reported that Gandhi criticized the BJP, noting both a lack of state development and diminishing public trust. This event marks his second unscheduled outing to the market area in recent years.

