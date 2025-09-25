Rahul Gandhi's Surprise Gurugram Pizza Visit Sparks Dialogue
Rahul Gandhi surprised many with his unexpected appearance at a pizza restaurant in Gurugram's Galleria Market. During his visit, he interacted with staff and highlighted issues of development negligence and public distrust against the BJP in Haryana. This marks his second surprise visit to the area.
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and a senior Congress figure, made an unanticipated visit to a pizza restaurant at Gurugram's Galleria Market on Tuesday night.
According to sources within Congress, the visit took many by surprise, with only a few party leaders in the know. During his 45-minute stay, Gandhi engaged with the restaurant's staff and voiced concerns over Haryana's developmental status.
Manish Khatana, a Haryana Congress spokesperson, reported that Gandhi criticized the BJP, noting both a lack of state development and diminishing public trust. This event marks his second unscheduled outing to the market area in recent years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tripura's Development Tied to TTAADC, CM Saha Joins 920 to BJP
Haryana's Cleanliness Crusade: Aiming for the Top with Swachhta Initiatives
Mathura Shooting: BJP Leader's Home Attacked Amidst Land Dispute
Tamil Nadu ready to implement Telangana's good schemes, this is healthy development politics: TN CM in Chennai event.
Om Birla Inaugurates Legislative Drafting Training for Haryana Assembly