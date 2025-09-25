Left Menu

Sarkozy Sentenced: A Nation Reacts to Former President's Conviction

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy received a five-year prison sentence for illegal Libyan campaign financing. Sarkozy plans to appeal, claiming innocence. The verdict has sparked reactions from political figures, highlighting concerns about justice and the rule of law in France.

Sarkozy Sentenced: A Nation Reacts to Former President's Conviction
Nicolas Sarkozy

Former President Nicolas Sarkozy of France has been sentenced to five years in prison, following a conviction for criminal conspiracy related to illegal campaign financing from Libya. On Thursday, a Paris court handed down the sentence, prompting a nationwide wave of reactions.

Sarkozy, in response, described the verdict as a grave injustice and announced plans to appeal, stating, 'This injustice is a scandal... I will appeal; I will fight until my last breath.' His supporters, including his wife Carla Bruni and senior politicians, have rushed to his defense, emphasizing his past contributions to France.

The controversial sentencing has ignited discussions regarding the rule of law and judicial independence in France, with figures such as Marine Le Pen warning against the provisional enforcement of sentences before all legal avenues are exhausted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

