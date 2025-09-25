Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Solution: A Golden Harvest for Farmers

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the U.S. will distribute proceeds from tariff revenues to support farmers. This decision aims to alleviate the financial burden on farmers caused by international trade tensions and tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:48 IST
Trump's Tariff Solution: A Golden Harvest for Farmers
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move aimed at easing the financial strain on America's agricultural sector, President Donald Trump declared that the government would use revenue generated from tariffs to provide financial aid to U.S. farmers. This announcement was made during a briefing at the White House on Thursday.

The President's decision comes as a response to the challenges faced by farmers due to trade wars and tariffs. By reallocating tariff proceeds, Trump hopes to cushion the economic impact on this vital sector of the economy.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to support domestic industries affected by international trade policies while maintaining a strong stance in trade negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Screwworm Tensions: U.S.-Mexico Beef Industry at Risk

Screwworm Tensions: U.S.-Mexico Beef Industry at Risk

 Global
2
UP Yoddhas Triumph in Thrilling Kabaddi Tie-Breaker Against Bengaluru Bulls

UP Yoddhas Triumph in Thrilling Kabaddi Tie-Breaker Against Bengaluru Bulls

 India
3
Epic Rivalry Ignites Super Cup: Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Showdown

Epic Rivalry Ignites Super Cup: Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Showdown

 India
4
Showdown at the U.N.: Russia and China Push for Delay in Iran Sanctions

Showdown at the U.N.: Russia and China Push for Delay in Iran Sanctions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025