Trump's Tariff Solution: A Golden Harvest for Farmers

In a move aimed at easing the financial strain on America's agricultural sector, President Donald Trump declared that the government would use revenue generated from tariffs to provide financial aid to U.S. farmers. This announcement was made during a briefing at the White House on Thursday.

The President's decision comes as a response to the challenges faced by farmers due to trade wars and tariffs. By reallocating tariff proceeds, Trump hopes to cushion the economic impact on this vital sector of the economy.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to support domestic industries affected by international trade policies while maintaining a strong stance in trade negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)