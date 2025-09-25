Left Menu

Amit Shah's Bihar Tour: Strategy Meets Ahead of Assembly Polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Bihar on a two-day tour, focusing on energizing BJP workers and strategizing for the upcoming Assembly polls. The visit includes key meetings in Bettiah, Patna, and Sarayranjan, aligned with strengthening the party's presence across multiple regions.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is gearing up for a significant two-day tour of Bihar from September 26 to 27, with a series of pivotal meetings and addresses planned for BJP workers. The tour kicks off with a closed-door meeting on September 26 in Bettiah as part of a larger zonal review.

Later, Shah is scheduled to engage in an important strategy session with BJP office bearers at the party's Patna office. This meeting will feature Bihar's party leaders, secretaries, and organizational members from various states focusing on election readiness. Notably, Dharmendra Pradhan, the newly assigned Bihar election in-charge, will be in attendance.

On September 27, Shah is poised to address party workers in Sarayranjan, culminating in a significant gathering in Forbesganj. His visit aims to galvanize the party's base and solidify winning strategies ahead of the critical Bihar Assembly elections, anticipated later this year.

