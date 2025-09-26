Left Menu

Remembering Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Economic Transformation

Congress leaders Malikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his birth anniversary, remembering his wisdom, humility, and transformative economic contributions. Singh's efforts in nation-building and economic reform have left a lasting legacy, establishing him as a symbol of integrity and inclusive growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 10:25 IST
Remembering Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Economic Transformation
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party marked the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, with heartfelt tributes from its leaders. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi lauded Singh's impactful contributions to India's economic landscape.

Kharge hailed Singh as a pivotal figure in the nation's economic transformation, emphasizing his deep commitment to equitable growth. Describing Singh as a man of humility and wisdom, Kharge celebrated Singh's role in architecting economic reforms that lifted millions from poverty and spawned a thriving middle-class.

Rahul Gandhi also acknowledged Singh's steadfast dedication to nation-building, highlighting his bold economic decisions and compassionate leadership. Singh's legacy, Gandhi noted, remains a guiding force for future generations aiming towards a fair, inclusive India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ventive Hospitality Expands with Hilton Goa Resort Acquisition

Ventive Hospitality Expands with Hilton Goa Resort Acquisition

 India
2
AnaVu Revolutionizes Anatomy Learning with 3D Visualization

AnaVu Revolutionizes Anatomy Learning with 3D Visualization

 India
3
Emergency Coalition Boosts Support for Palestinian Authority

Emergency Coalition Boosts Support for Palestinian Authority

 Norway
4
Defamed Officer's Legal Battle Over Bollywood Series

Defamed Officer's Legal Battle Over Bollywood Series

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025