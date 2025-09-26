Remembering Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Economic Transformation

The Congress party marked the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, with heartfelt tributes from its leaders. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi lauded Singh's impactful contributions to India's economic landscape.

Kharge hailed Singh as a pivotal figure in the nation's economic transformation, emphasizing his deep commitment to equitable growth. Describing Singh as a man of humility and wisdom, Kharge celebrated Singh's role in architecting economic reforms that lifted millions from poverty and spawned a thriving middle-class.

Rahul Gandhi also acknowledged Singh's steadfast dedication to nation-building, highlighting his bold economic decisions and compassionate leadership. Singh's legacy, Gandhi noted, remains a guiding force for future generations aiming towards a fair, inclusive India.

