Left Menu

PM Modi Targets RJD Over Women's Suffering; Unveils New Scheme in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the RJD for past lawlessness affecting women in Bihar while launching a new employment scheme for women, Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana. Modi praised the current leadership for restoring order and improving infrastructure, significantly benefiting women in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 14:24 IST
PM Modi Targets RJD Over Women's Suffering; Unveils New Scheme in Bihar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at launch of Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana (Photo/DD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday, accusing the former ruling party of perpetuating lawlessness and corruption that profoundly affected the lives of women in Bihar. Speaking at the ceremony for Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, PM Modi emphasized the strides made under the state's double-engine government in uplifting women through improved infrastructure.

Modi recalled the challenges faced by women during the RJD's tenure, highlighting issues such as decaying roads and a lack of bridges that prevented pregnant women from accessing hospitals in time. He asserted that his government has played a crucial role in ameliorating these conditions by constructing roads and restoring order.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's efforts to re-establish the rule of law, reducing the terror of Naxalite violence that once oppressed women and various social groups. Taking a dig at the Congress, Modi mentioned former PM Rajiv Gandhi's comments about corruption, noting that funds now directly reach beneficiaries' accounts. The new scheme involves directly transferring Rs 10,000 to each of 75 lakh women's bank accounts, totaling Rs 7,500 crore.

TRENDING

1
Swadeshi Call: Rekha Gupta's Push for Self-Reliance

Swadeshi Call: Rekha Gupta's Push for Self-Reliance

 India
2
EU Secures Relief: 15% Tariff Ceiling on US Pharmaceuticals

EU Secures Relief: 15% Tariff Ceiling on US Pharmaceuticals

 Belgium
3
NTPC Green Energy Ltd Expands Solar Footprint in Gujarat

NTPC Green Energy Ltd Expands Solar Footprint in Gujarat

 India
4
Hyundai and Samsung Forge IoT Alliance for Seamless Smart Car and Home Integration

Hyundai and Samsung Forge IoT Alliance for Seamless Smart Car and Home Integ...

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025