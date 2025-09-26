PM Modi Targets RJD Over Women's Suffering; Unveils New Scheme in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday, accusing the former ruling party of perpetuating lawlessness and corruption that profoundly affected the lives of women in Bihar. Speaking at the ceremony for Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, PM Modi emphasized the strides made under the state's double-engine government in uplifting women through improved infrastructure.

Modi recalled the challenges faced by women during the RJD's tenure, highlighting issues such as decaying roads and a lack of bridges that prevented pregnant women from accessing hospitals in time. He asserted that his government has played a crucial role in ameliorating these conditions by constructing roads and restoring order.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's efforts to re-establish the rule of law, reducing the terror of Naxalite violence that once oppressed women and various social groups. Taking a dig at the Congress, Modi mentioned former PM Rajiv Gandhi's comments about corruption, noting that funds now directly reach beneficiaries' accounts. The new scheme involves directly transferring Rs 10,000 to each of 75 lakh women's bank accounts, totaling Rs 7,500 crore.