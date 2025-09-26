Empowering Bihar's Women: Modi Unveils Major Welfare Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the RJD's past governance in Bihar while unveiling a new welfare scheme aimed at empowering the state's women. Speaking via video conference, Modi emphasized the hardships faced by women during RJD's rule and urged them to prevent the party's return to power.

The Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana was introduced on Friday, benefiting 75 lakh women with Rs 10,000 each for entrepreneurial activities. Modi assured additional financial support and skill training, underscoring the NDA government's commitment to women's empowerment in Bihar.

Aligning with Bihar's election timeline, the scheme seeks to tap into the considerable female electorate. Modi lauded initiatives like Ujjwala Yojana and Ayushman Bharat as transformative, further boosting his government's image in the run-up to the state elections.