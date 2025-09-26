Left Menu

Empowering Bihar's Women: Modi Unveils Major Welfare Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the adverse impact of the RJD's rule in Bihar, while launching the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana. The initiative, aimed at empowering women, provides monetary support and skill training. The launch precedes Bihar's assembly elections, where women form a significant voter base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-09-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 14:45 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the RJD's past governance in Bihar while unveiling a new welfare scheme aimed at empowering the state's women. Speaking via video conference, Modi emphasized the hardships faced by women during RJD's rule and urged them to prevent the party's return to power.

The Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana was introduced on Friday, benefiting 75 lakh women with Rs 10,000 each for entrepreneurial activities. Modi assured additional financial support and skill training, underscoring the NDA government's commitment to women's empowerment in Bihar.

Aligning with Bihar's election timeline, the scheme seeks to tap into the considerable female electorate. Modi lauded initiatives like Ujjwala Yojana and Ayushman Bharat as transformative, further boosting his government's image in the run-up to the state elections.

