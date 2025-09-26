Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav's Fierce Critique: BJP's GST 'Golmal' and Economic Failures

Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the BJP-led government for manipulating GST, pretending to offer relief while burdening the common man. He blames the government for failing policies, increased prices, and economic instability. Yadav also condemns the government's foreign policy and its neglect in addressing health care and wildlife attack threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:35 IST
Akhilesh Yadav's Fierce Critique: BJP's GST 'Golmal' and Economic Failures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party (SP), launched a formidable critique against the BJP-led central government's handling of GST on Friday. He accused the administration of manipulating tax structures to give an illusion of relief while secretly burdening the average consumer. 'This is the reality of BJP's GST 'golmal' (fraud),' he told reporters after visiting SP national secretary Rajendra Chaudhary.

Yadav highlighted the government's tactics of misleading public perceptions about GST reductions, citing no actual relief in market prices. 'Their failure to reform the economy has strained relations between customers and shopkeepers,' Yadav claimed, condemning the eight-year trajectory of increased taxation and reduced consumer purchasing power.

Beyond GST policy, Yadav lambasted the government's performance across vital sectors like health, education, and foreign policy, linking these failures to economic distress and public dissatisfaction. He emphasized the rising threat of wildlife attacks in several districts as an example of the administration's negligence. 'The BJP government must act or continue denying the evidence of lives lost,' he asserted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unfolding the 'Gen Z' Protest: Nepal's Leadership Under Fire

Unfolding the 'Gen Z' Protest: Nepal's Leadership Under Fire

 Nepal
2
Uttarakhand's Push for Indigenous Goods: CM Dhami Urges Local Support Amid GST Reforms

Uttarakhand's Push for Indigenous Goods: CM Dhami Urges Local Support Amid G...

 India
3
Nepal's Energy Minister Ghising to Attend International Solar Alliance in India

Nepal's Energy Minister Ghising to Attend International Solar Alliance in In...

 Nepal
4
Chhattisgarh's Economic Transformation: GST Revolution and Its Impact

Chhattisgarh's Economic Transformation: GST Revolution and Its Impact

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025