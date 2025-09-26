Akhilesh Yadav's Fierce Critique: BJP's GST 'Golmal' and Economic Failures

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party (SP), launched a formidable critique against the BJP-led central government's handling of GST on Friday. He accused the administration of manipulating tax structures to give an illusion of relief while secretly burdening the average consumer. 'This is the reality of BJP's GST 'golmal' (fraud),' he told reporters after visiting SP national secretary Rajendra Chaudhary.

Yadav highlighted the government's tactics of misleading public perceptions about GST reductions, citing no actual relief in market prices. 'Their failure to reform the economy has strained relations between customers and shopkeepers,' Yadav claimed, condemning the eight-year trajectory of increased taxation and reduced consumer purchasing power.

Beyond GST policy, Yadav lambasted the government's performance across vital sectors like health, education, and foreign policy, linking these failures to economic distress and public dissatisfaction. He emphasized the rising threat of wildlife attacks in several districts as an example of the administration's negligence. 'The BJP government must act or continue denying the evidence of lives lost,' he asserted.

(With inputs from agencies.)