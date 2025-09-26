Left Menu

Political Tug-of-War in West Bengal: Durga Puja Sparks Controversy

Senior TMC minister Firhad Hakim accused the BJP of showing fake affection for West Bengal during elections and mistreating Bengalis elsewhere. His remarks followed Amit Shah's Durga Puja inauguration, where Shah expressed hopes for a 'Sonar Bangla.' Tensions between TMC and BJP rise as electoral season approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:10 IST
Senior TMC minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim criticized the BJP on Thursday, accusing the party of exhibiting 'fake affection' towards West Bengal during election periods while neglecting Bengali people in other regions post-elections.

The comments came shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in Durga Puja celebrations, expressing aspirations for a government in Bengal transforming the state into 'Sonar Bangla' after the upcoming assembly polls.

Political tensions escalate as assembly elections approach, with the TMC emphasizing migrant safety and accusing BJP of 'linguistic terror' against Bengalis, amidst allegations of vandalism at Kalighat temple directed at the ruling party.

