Left Menu

Netanyahu's Defiant UN Speech: Rallying Israel Against Terrorism and Isolation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the UN General Assembly amid protests and international criticism, declaring Israel's commitment to continue its military campaign against Hamas in Gaza. He criticised international decisions recognising Palestinian statehood and framed Israel's actions as a stand against terrorism, despite growing global isolation and calls for ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 26-09-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 23:35 IST
Netanyahu's Defiant UN Speech: Rallying Israel Against Terrorism and Isolation
Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a defiant speech at the United Nations on Friday, reaffirming Israel's determination to continue its military operations in Gaza against Hamas. Despite facing international criticism and the walkout of several delegates, Netanyahu emphasized Israel's resolve to combat terrorism and defended its political stances.

The speech, delivered amidst protests, saw Netanyahu criticizing countries that have recently recognized Palestinian statehood, labeling it a move that encourages terrorism. While a number of nations have called for a ceasefire and recognized an independent Palestinian state, Netanyahu dismissed these developments as counterproductive to peace efforts.

Netanyahu also highlighted Israel's recent military initiatives targeting threats from neighboring regions such as Iran, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, while announcing discussions with Syria. Using visual aids in his speech, he aimed to articulate Israel's challenges and its vision for peace. The address was closely monitored, especially given the ongoing legal and diplomatic pressures on Israel's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

 United States
2
Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Struggles Continue Amid Asia Cup Challenges

Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Struggles Continue Amid Asia Cup Challenges

 United Arab Emirates
3
Tension Erupts: Protesters and Federal Agents Clash at Chicago ICE Facility

Tension Erupts: Protesters and Federal Agents Clash at Chicago ICE Facility

 United States
4
Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Sparks Protests: Students Demand CBI Probe

Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Sparks Protests: Students Demand CBI Probe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025