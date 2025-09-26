Controversy Ignites: Vijayvargiya's Remark on Rahul Gandhi Stirs Political Drama

Madhya Pradesh Legislative Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya sought to clarify his controversial statement regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday. Vijayvargiya claimed his comments were misinterpreted, amid protests by the Congress against his remarks, which criticized Gandhi for being influenced by foreign culture.

The BJP leader's comment, made during a symposium at Shajapur, suggested that Gandhi's actions, such as kissing his sister in public, were contrary to Indian cultural norms. This led to widespread protests by Congress, including the burning of Vijayvargiya's effigies across Madhya Pradesh.

Reacting to the outrage, Congress leaders expressed strong disapproval. The opposition party organized protests, demanding an apology and emphasizing the insult to Indian culture and women. The incident underscores the political divide and cultural discourse intensifying between the BJP and Congress.