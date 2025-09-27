Left Menu

Punjab CM Slams Opposition Amidst Flood Crisis

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned the opposition for politicizing the state's recent devastating floods. He criticized leaders for prioritizing political interests over flood relief, highlighted past administration's failings, and emphasized the urgent need for unity in rebuilding Punjab. Mann vowed to protest if necessary for state welfare.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday condemned the opposition for transforming the recent session meant for rehabilitating flood victims into a political battleground. He accused them of prioritizing political maneuvering over offering tangible assistance during the flood crisis.

Mann highlighted that while his government worked tirelessly to aid flood-hit residents, opposition leaders engaged in publicity stunts. Specifically, he referenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's controversial visit to Punjab, where he attempted to access flooded villages despite safety concerns.

Emphasizing the devastation's scale, Mann shared staggering flood impact data and criticized the central government's insufficient financial support. He urged unity among Punjabis to overcome the disaster and warned he'd protest at the prime minister's residence if necessary to advocate for Punjab's needs.

