Rahul Gandhi's Call to Defend Democracy Under Siege

Rahul Gandhi claims that India's democratic structure is under threat from the central government. During a school function in Gudalur, he emphasized the need for youth to remain unafraid and question authority, suggesting institutions like the Election Commission are being compromised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gudalur | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:06 IST
In a poignant address at a Gudalur school event, Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, accused the central government of undermining India's democratic framework. He alleged that key institutions such as the Election Commission are facing unprecedented attacks.

Gandhi urged the younger generation to stand resilient, encouraging them to not fear questioning the government's motives. Describing democracy as the embodiment of public voices, he reiterated his belief that the nation's democratic ethos is being compromised.

Without naming specific individuals, Gandhi painted a picture of an administration threatening dissenters, urging a collective youth vigilance to preserve the democratic fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

