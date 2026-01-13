Rahul Gandhi's Call to Defend Democracy Under Siege
Rahul Gandhi claims that India's democratic structure is under threat from the central government. During a school function in Gudalur, he emphasized the need for youth to remain unafraid and question authority, suggesting institutions like the Election Commission are being compromised.
- Country:
- India
In a poignant address at a Gudalur school event, Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, accused the central government of undermining India's democratic framework. He alleged that key institutions such as the Election Commission are facing unprecedented attacks.
Gandhi urged the younger generation to stand resilient, encouraging them to not fear questioning the government's motives. Describing democracy as the embodiment of public voices, he reiterated his belief that the nation's democratic ethos is being compromised.
Without naming specific individuals, Gandhi painted a picture of an administration threatening dissenters, urging a collective youth vigilance to preserve the democratic fabric.
(With inputs from agencies.)
'I was very naughty in school, I used to do some mischief or other,' says Rahul Gandhi during interaction with school students in TN.
'Most important value is humility for politicians, students,' says Rahul Gandhi at event in Tamil Nadu.
I have been saying our democratic structure, voice of people are under attack by those running govt: Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu.
