Rahul Gandhi's Call to Defend Democracy Under Siege

In a poignant address at a Gudalur school event, Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, accused the central government of undermining India's democratic framework. He alleged that key institutions such as the Election Commission are facing unprecedented attacks.

Gandhi urged the younger generation to stand resilient, encouraging them to not fear questioning the government's motives. Describing democracy as the embodiment of public voices, he reiterated his belief that the nation's democratic ethos is being compromised.

Without naming specific individuals, Gandhi painted a picture of an administration threatening dissenters, urging a collective youth vigilance to preserve the democratic fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)