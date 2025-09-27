Transatlantic Tensions: Trump's Critique of Europe at the UN

In a forceful address at the United Nations, U.S. President Donald Trump criticized European immigration and energy policies, drawing concern among European officials about a growing cultural and democratic divide.

Trump's speech, which placed heavy emphasis on critiquing Europe, stands in stark contrast to his previous appearances that largely focused on China. The speech has sparked fears in Europe over the erosion of shared democratic values.

The Trump administration's criticisms, bolstered by actions and rhetoric, highlight ongoing tensions and potential shifts in transatlantic relations, with European leaders concerned about diverging visions on democracy and freedom of expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)