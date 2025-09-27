New Zealand Holds Back on Palestine Recognition Amidst Conflict
New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced at the UN General Assembly that New Zealand will defer the recognition of a Palestinian state due to ongoing conflict and uncertainties. The decision diverges from allies like Australia, Canada, and Britain, sparking domestic criticism from opposition parties.
In a significant diplomatic move, New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters stated at the United Nations General Assembly that New Zealand will not recognize a Palestinian state amidst ongoing conflict. Emphasizing a commitment to a two-state solution, Peters highlighted uncertainties clouding the future of Palestine.
While allies like Australia, Canada, and Britain support Palestinian statehood, New Zealand resists, citing concerns that such recognition could hinder current peace efforts and complicate ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas.
Criticism arose from the opposition Labour Party, which argued that New Zealand's stance could position it unfavorably in global politics. The Labour spokesperson emphasized the necessity of Palestinian recognition for enduring peace in the Middle East.
ALSO READ
Tropical Cyclone Nine Threatens the Bahamas and U.S. Coast
Netanyahu Vows Continued Assault on Hamas
Netanyahu says Israel 'must finish the job' against Hamas in Gaza, reports AP.
Abbas Stresses Palestinian Unity, Rejects Hamas Actions at UNGA
Palestinian President Abbas appears via video at UN General Assembly after US blocked his visa, reports AP.