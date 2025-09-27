Left Menu

Actor-Politician Vijay Rallies the Masses in Namakkal and Karur

Actor-politician Vijay is set to address his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party cadres in Namakkal and Karur. Arriving from various districts, party members gather as Vijay heads from Chennai for the campaign. The police have placed conditions on the events, including restrictions on LED screens and stages.

Actor-politician Vijay is gearing up to address his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party cadres in Namakkal and Karur on Saturday. Members of the party began arriving in the early hours, ready to hear from their leader.

Vijay departed from his Chennai residence as the campaign gains momentum. His first address is scheduled near the old RTO office on the Namakkal-Salem Road, after which he will continue to Karur, where the police have designated Velusamypuram as the venue for further campaign activities.

Police have imposed strict conditions for the gatherings, prohibiting the use of LED screens and the construction of stages without prior permission and disallowing roadshows.

