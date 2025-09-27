New Zealand's Stance on Palestinian Statehood: A Deliberate Decision Amidst Conflict

New Zealand has decided against recognizing a Palestinian state at present, maintaining its commitment to a two-state solution despite the ongoing conflict in the region, Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Peters emphasized that recognizing Palestine amidst ongoing hostilities could lead to more entrenched positions between Israel and Hamas, complicating ceasefire efforts. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon stated that New Zealand views recognition as inevitable but contingent on improved peace prospects.

This stance departs from the actions of traditional allies like Australia, Canada, and Britain, which recently acknowledged Palestinian statehood, aligning themselves with over 140 countries. The decision drew criticism from New Zealand's Labour opposition, which argues that current policy places the nation on the 'wrong side of history'.

