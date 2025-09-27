Left Menu

Ladakh Protests: Tensions Rise as Violence Erupts Over Statehood Demands

In Ladakh, four individuals died amid protests that turned violent, described as a 'darkest day' by LAHDC Chief Tashi Gyalson. Amid concerns over excessive force and accountability, tensions soared with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's arrest, as security measures remain tight and calls for statehood continue.

Ladakh Protests: Tensions Rise as Violence Erupts Over Statehood Demands
LAHDC Chief Executive Councillor and BJP leader Tashi Gyalson (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh has plunged into turmoil following the deaths of four individuals during violent protests, an event the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Chief Tashi Gyalson labeled the region's 'darkest day in history.' Gyalson noted that the demonstration began peacefully before devolving into chaos, leading to fatalities and numerous injuries.

Gyalson criticized both police and protestors for the violence and demanded accountability. He emphasized the need for transparency, condemning the excessive force used by police when the unrest escalated. The climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's peaceful hunger strike initially appeared promising, but misinformation allegedly fueled provocative rhetoric, disrupting talks with the government over Ladakh's constitutional safeguards.

Heightened security and restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita remain in place in Leh, where public gatherings are curtailed. The unrest intensified post the arson of the local BJP office. The subsequent detention of Wangchuk on charges of inciting violence further inflamed the situation as protests demanding statehood for Ladakh continue.

