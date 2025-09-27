Left Menu

BPF Sweeps BTC Polls: A New Chapter in Bodoland

Outgoing BTC chief Pramod Boro congratulated the BPF for winning council polls while pledging cooperation for regional development. He recognized the people's mandate, urging BPF and governments to implement the Bodo Peace Accord. BPF won 28 seats, while UPPL and BJP fell short with seven and five seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-09-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 17:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Pramod Boro, the outgoing chief of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) from the United People's Party Liberation (UPPL), extended his congratulations to the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) for their electoral success in the council polls. The BPF clinched victory with 28 out of 40 seats, demonstrating a significant mandate in their favor.

Addressing the media in Tamulpur, Boro assured full cooperation with the BPF for the development of the Bodoland Territorial Region. He expressed gratitude towards the people of the region's five districts for conducting peaceful polls and urged both the central and state governments to implement the Bodo Peace Accord in full.

Despite the UPPL and BJP's disappointing performance, securing only seven and five seats respectively, Boro remains committed to analyzing and improving the party's strategies. Having contested from two seats, Boro won in Goimari but faced defeat in Dotma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

