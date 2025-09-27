Left Menu

Vijay Challenges DMK on Election Promises

Actor-politician Vijay, leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, questions DMK's unfulfilled election promises made before the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election. He emphasizes his party's commitment to realistic pledges and criticizes the ruling party for making false promises. Vijay's focus remains on crucial issues like safety, education, and infrastructure.

  • Country:
  • India

In a critical address, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor-politician Vijay questioned the ruling DMK on its unfulfilled election promises in Tamil Nadu. Assessing assurances made ahead of the 2021 Assembly election, Vijay pressed for accountability on schemes related to old pension, grain warehouses, and distribution of essential commodities.

During his campaign, Vijay observed that people are primarily concerned with basic necessities such as drinking water, road infrastructure, and women's safety. The politician reaffirmed his commitment to these issues, pledging tangible solutions in areas of education, healthcare, and security while dismissing claims that his agenda mirrors promises from other political entities.

Vijay defended his stance on maintaining realistic and achievable commitments, in contrast with the alleged false promises of the DMK. He humorously suggested not making outlandish claims like establishing tech companies on Mars, emphasizing a grounded approach to his party's political pledges.

