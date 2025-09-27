Himachal Pradesh: Reviving Tourism and Transforming into 'Khel Bhoomi'

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla inaugurated the new Elbrus Resort at Theog, near Shimla, on Saturday, signaling a resurgence in the state's tourism sector following recent natural calamities. Governor Shukla expressed optimism about the revival of tourism, a crucial component of Himachal's economy, anticipating a resurgence in activity that could strengthen local communities and provide youth employment.

Emphasizing tourism's significance, Governor Shukla remarked on Himachal Pradesh's renowned natural beauty and hospitality, positioning the state as a global destination. He highlighted the dual benefits of tourism revival: economic stimulation and job creation for the youth. The Elbrus Resort's inauguration enhances the allure of Himachal, offering modern amenities amid serene natural beauty.

In a parallel development, Himachal Pradesh is rapidly emerging as 'Khel Bhoomi,' with the state embarking on an ambitious transformation into a sports powerhouse. A world-class multi-purpose sports complex is under construction in Kharedi, Nadaun, district Hamirpur, valued at an estimated Rs 65 crore, promising comprehensive facilities that cover everything from swimming and shooting to wrestling and badminton. This initiative, driven by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's strategic leadership, aims to cultivate a robust sports ecosystem, providing youth the infrastructure to excel in sports and positioning Himachal as a benchmark for sports development in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)