Stampede Chaos at Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu: A Political Gathering Turns Tragic

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed concern over a stampede-like situation at a crowded rally of actor-politician Vijay in Karur. Several were feared dead, and many fainted, requiring immediate medical attention. Stalin has sought quick measures to alleviate the situation and instructed ministers to provide assistance.

An alarming incident unraveled at a grand rally led by actor-politician Vijay in Karur, as several attendees fell ill due to a stampede-like situation.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin, voiced his distress over the tragic news, noting that many had to be rushed to hospitals. In a bid to manage the unfolding chaos, Vijay personally handed out water bottles to those affected before continuing his address.

Stalin further stated that he had been in contact with key officials, including former Minister V Senthil Balaji, Health Minister Subramanian M, and the District Collector, urging swift interventions to help those hospitalized. He also directed the School Education Minister from a neighboring district to aid the injured urgently and requested public cooperation with local authorities.

