Thousands Rally in Berlin for Gaza Solidarity and Against Israeli Policies

Tens of thousands protested in Berlin, demanding an end to the Israel-Hamas conflict and highlighting the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Demonstrators also called for EU sanctions against Israel and a halt to German arms exports. The protest saw minor scuffles and mirrored similar actions across Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Tens of thousands of protesters filled the streets of Berlin on Saturday, expressing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and calling for an end to the Israel-Hamas conflict. The demonstrations underscored the urgent need to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in the region.

According to police reports, around 50,000 people marched through the heart of Berlin, advocating for a cessation of hostilities and chanting slogans like 'free, free Palestine.' The protest also demanded the cessation of German arms exports to Israel and pressed for European Union sanctions, as reported by the German news agency dpa.

Germany has historically supported Israel, owing to its responsibilities related to the Holocaust. Despite this, recent events have prompted public demonstrations against current policies. Other major European cities have also seen a surge in pro-Palestinian protests recently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

