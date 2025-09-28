Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Congress Over Remarks on Modi's Odisha Visit

The BJP criticized Congress spokesperson Sonali Sahoo for her remarks about Narendra Modi's Odisha visit. BJP Mahila Morcha's Aiswarya Biswal stated such comments are unacceptable. Sahoo questioned why Modi visited Odisha, while BJP MP Kangana Ranaut defended Modi's right to visit any part of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-09-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 00:03 IST
BJP Criticizes Congress Over Remarks on Modi's Odisha Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has expressed strong disapproval of Congress spokesperson Sonali Sahoo following her contentious comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Odisha. The comments, perceived as disrespectful, have drawn sharp reactions from the ruling party.

Addressing the media, Aiswarya Biswal, the president of the BJP Mahila Morcha in the state, condemned the remarks, calling them inappropriate and contrary to the norms of a civilized society. She questioned whether Sahoo's statement was a personal opinion or reflecting the Congress party's stance.

The controversy intensified with BJP MP Kangana Ranaut weighing in, defending Modi's prerogative to visit any part of the nation. She expressed bewilderment at why her name was mentioned and criticized Congress for perceived slanderous tactics. Sahoo maintained she had done no wrong by naming a fellow woman politician.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes at Tamil Nadu Rally: A Deadly Stampede at Vijay's Campaign

Tragedy Strikes at Tamil Nadu Rally: A Deadly Stampede at Vijay's Campaign

 Global
2
India Urges Peace in Ukraine and Gaza at UN Assembly

India Urges Peace in Ukraine and Gaza at UN Assembly

 Global
3
Punjab's Farmers Turn to Centre for Relief, Amid Trust Issues with State Government

Punjab's Farmers Turn to Centre for Relief, Amid Trust Issues with State Gov...

 India
4
Controversy Over Medals at Wounded Knee: A Historical Reckoning

Controversy Over Medals at Wounded Knee: A Historical Reckoning

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025