BJP Criticizes Congress Over Remarks on Modi's Odisha Visit
The BJP criticized Congress spokesperson Sonali Sahoo for her remarks about Narendra Modi's Odisha visit. BJP Mahila Morcha's Aiswarya Biswal stated such comments are unacceptable. Sahoo questioned why Modi visited Odisha, while BJP MP Kangana Ranaut defended Modi's right to visit any part of India.
- Country:
- India
The BJP has expressed strong disapproval of Congress spokesperson Sonali Sahoo following her contentious comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Odisha. The comments, perceived as disrespectful, have drawn sharp reactions from the ruling party.
Addressing the media, Aiswarya Biswal, the president of the BJP Mahila Morcha in the state, condemned the remarks, calling them inappropriate and contrary to the norms of a civilized society. She questioned whether Sahoo's statement was a personal opinion or reflecting the Congress party's stance.
The controversy intensified with BJP MP Kangana Ranaut weighing in, defending Modi's prerogative to visit any part of the nation. She expressed bewilderment at why her name was mentioned and criticized Congress for perceived slanderous tactics. Sahoo maintained she had done no wrong by naming a fellow woman politician.
(With inputs from agencies.)
