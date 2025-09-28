India Urges Peace in Ukraine and Gaza at UN Assembly
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urged the United Nations General Assembly to support initiatives for peace in Ukraine and Gaza, emphasizing the global impact of these conflicts. He highlighted energy and food security issues and called for countries to collaborate in finding peaceful solutions.
At the United Nations General Assembly, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and Gaza, emphasizing the country's support for any action that could promote peace.
In his address, Jaishankar underscored the global ramifications of these conflicts, highlighting their impact on nations not directly involved. He urged countries with the capacity to mediate to actively seek resolutions.
Jaishankar pointed out that conflicts have severely affected energy and food security worldwide, exposing disparities as wealthier nations shield themselves, while vulnerable regions struggle for survival.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- UN Assembly
- Ukraine
- Gaza
- S Jaishankar
- peace
- conflict
- energy security
- food security
- diplomacy
ALSO READ
Energy and food security have been the first casualties of conflict and disruption, especially since 2022: EAM Jaishankar at UNGA.
Ladakh's Call to Vigilance: Safeguarding Peace and Harmony
Tensions in Bareilly: Sufi Leader Calls for Peace amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Unrest
PM Modi Celebrated as a Global Peace Advocate by Hiroshima's Atomic Bomb Survivors
Peace Urged After Bareilly Unrest: Leaders Call for Calm