India Urges Peace in Ukraine and Gaza at UN Assembly

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urged the United Nations General Assembly to support initiatives for peace in Ukraine and Gaza, emphasizing the global impact of these conflicts. He highlighted energy and food security issues and called for countries to collaborate in finding peaceful solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 28-09-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 00:16 IST
At the United Nations General Assembly, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and Gaza, emphasizing the country's support for any action that could promote peace.

In his address, Jaishankar underscored the global ramifications of these conflicts, highlighting their impact on nations not directly involved. He urged countries with the capacity to mediate to actively seek resolutions.

Jaishankar pointed out that conflicts have severely affected energy and food security worldwide, exposing disparities as wealthier nations shield themselves, while vulnerable regions struggle for survival.

