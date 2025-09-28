India Urges Peace in Ukraine and Gaza at UN Assembly

At the United Nations General Assembly, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and Gaza, emphasizing the country's support for any action that could promote peace.

In his address, Jaishankar underscored the global ramifications of these conflicts, highlighting their impact on nations not directly involved. He urged countries with the capacity to mediate to actively seek resolutions.

Jaishankar pointed out that conflicts have severely affected energy and food security worldwide, exposing disparities as wealthier nations shield themselves, while vulnerable regions struggle for survival.

(With inputs from agencies.)