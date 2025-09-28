Left Menu

Punjab Political Tensions Flare Over Rahul Gandhi's Blocked Visit

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticized Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for blocking Rahul Gandhi's visit to flood-affected areas. Warring condemned Mann's defense of the decision, accusing the Punjab government of collusion with the Centre to hinder Gandhi's outreach efforts near the Ravi River in Gurdaspur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 28-09-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 00:40 IST
Amid escalating political tensions, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring launched a scathing critique of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The row centers on the state government's controversial decision to prevent Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from visiting flood-impacted residents near the Ravi River in Gurdaspur.

Warring, during a meeting under the 'Sangathan Sirjan Abhiyaan,' expressed his dissatisfaction, labeling the actions as "unfortunate." He refuted Mann's justification about the river's fast flow and accused the state and central governments of deliberate obstruction to shield themselves from potential embarrassment.

Mann defended the decision in the state legislature, citing security concerns due to the proximity to the Pakistan border. However, Warring dismissed these claims, underscoring an alleged collusion aimed at blocking Gandhi's outreach. The issue has resurfaced discussions on political maneuvering in Punjab.

