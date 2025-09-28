Tragic Stampede at Vijay’s Rally: A National Tragedy
A devastating stampede occurred at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least 36 people. Condolences poured in from Lt Governor Kailashnathan and former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. The incident raised questions about crowd safety at political events.
- Country:
- India
The recent stampede at a rally led by actor-politician Vijay in Tamil Nadu has resulted in a tragic loss of life, with at least 36 confirmed dead. The event has sparked widespread shock and grief across the nation.
Lt Governor of Puducherry, K Kailashnathan, expressed his profound condolences, emphasizing the unexpected nature of the tragedy. His sentiments were echoed by former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who found the deaths particularly heartrending, noting the presence of women and children among the casualties.
Narayanasamy criticized the TVK leader for not ensuring adequate safety measures at the rally, suggesting accountability for the incident. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.
- READ MORE ON:
- stampede
- Vijay
- rally
- Karur
- Tamil Nadu
- Kailashnathan
- Narayanasamy
- condolences
- tragedy
- safety
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes at Vijay's Tamil Nadu Rally: 36 Dead in Stampede
Tragedy Unfolds at Vijay's Political Rally in Tamil Nadu
Tragedy Strikes at Tamil Nadu Rally: A Deadly Stampede at Vijay's Campaign
Tamil Nadu Tragedy: Stampede at Actor Vijay's Rally Claims 36 Lives
Tragedy Strikes: Stampede Claims 31 Lives at Actor Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu