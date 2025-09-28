Tragic Stampede at Vijay’s Rally: A National Tragedy

The recent stampede at a rally led by actor-politician Vijay in Tamil Nadu has resulted in a tragic loss of life, with at least 36 confirmed dead. The event has sparked widespread shock and grief across the nation.

Lt Governor of Puducherry, K Kailashnathan, expressed his profound condolences, emphasizing the unexpected nature of the tragedy. His sentiments were echoed by former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who found the deaths particularly heartrending, noting the presence of women and children among the casualties.

Narayanasamy criticized the TVK leader for not ensuring adequate safety measures at the rally, suggesting accountability for the incident. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.