BPF Triumphs in BTC Elections Amidst BJP Setback
The Bodoland Territorial Council elections marked a significant blow to the ruling BJP with the BPF claiming victory by securing 28 out of 40 seats. Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi termed the results as a rejection of the BJP government, highlighting the leadership challenges faced by the party.
- Country:
- India
The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections delivered a notable blow to Assam's ruling BJP, as the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) clinched victory by winning 28 of the 40 seats. The BJP, who had seen better days in 2020 under former CM Sarbananda Sonowal, lagged behind with only five seats this time. The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), a BJP ally, also suffered, capturing a mere seven seats.
Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi criticized the ruling party, attributing the electoral result to a rejection of BJP's governance at the state and national level. He emphasized that the leadership under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had seen a decline in the party's popularity, compared to the achievements during Sonowal's tenure.
Offering gratitude to Congress workers, Gogoi acknowledged the slow yet steady journey towards party revival and expressed determination to fortify grassroots support in the BTR districts. Meanwhile, BJP insiders have pointed to the recent death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg as a factor impacting poll outcomes, suggesting it led to close defeats in several constituencies.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bodoland
- elections
- BJP
- Assam
- Congress
- Himanta Biswa Sarma
- Gaurav Gogoi
- BPF
- UPPL
- Zubeen Garg
ALSO READ
Manhunt Intensifies in Shocking Murder of Delhi Congress Leader
'Mosques, Not Streets': Congress MP Imran Masood Speaks Out Against Violence
BJP Criticizes Congress Over Remarks on Modi's Odisha Visit
Punjab Finance Minister Accuses Congress of Politicizing Flood Relief Efforts
BJP's Bindal Blasts Congress's Tax Hikes, Praises Modi's Economic Relief