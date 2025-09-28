Left Menu

High-Stakes Nuapada Bypoll to Coincide with Bihar Elections

The Election Commission of India has scheduled the Nuapada by-election in Odisha alongside the Bihar elections. Over 470 officers will oversee the polls as observers. This by-election follows the death of former MLA Rajendra Dholakia, affecting the political balance in Odisha's assembly.

  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Sunday that the by-election for the Nuapada assembly segment in Odisha is expected to be conducted simultaneously with the upcoming Bihar elections.

According to a press statement, the ECI will deploy 470 officers as central observers to oversee the Bihar assembly elections and by-elections in seven states, including Odisha. These observers will be responsible for general, police, and expenditure monitoring.

The by-election in Nuapada was prompted by the death of sitting MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8. His passing has altered the distribution of seats in Odisha's 147-member assembly, where the BJD now holds 50 seats, the BJP 78, Congress 14, CPI (M) 1, and there are three independents.

