High-Stakes Nuapada Bypoll to Coincide with Bihar Elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Sunday that the by-election for the Nuapada assembly segment in Odisha is expected to be conducted simultaneously with the upcoming Bihar elections.

According to a press statement, the ECI will deploy 470 officers as central observers to oversee the Bihar assembly elections and by-elections in seven states, including Odisha. These observers will be responsible for general, police, and expenditure monitoring.

The by-election in Nuapada was prompted by the death of sitting MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8. His passing has altered the distribution of seats in Odisha's 147-member assembly, where the BJD now holds 50 seats, the BJP 78, Congress 14, CPI (M) 1, and there are three independents.

(With inputs from agencies.)