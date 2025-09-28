Left Menu

KTR Leads 'Congress Debt Card' Campaign in Telangana Against Unkept Promises

BRS leader KT Rama Rao has launched the 'Congress Debt Card' campaign against the Congress government in Telangana, accusing it of unfulfilled promises. Through door-to-door initiatives in Jubilee Hills, he seeks to rally public support around the perceived failures of the Congress, urging voters to elect BRS candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 19:57 IST
KTR Leads 'Congress Debt Card' Campaign in Telangana Against Unkept Promises
BRS working president KTR along with residents (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent campaign against the Congress administration in Telangana, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao launched the 'Congress Debt Card' campaign, aiming to highlight the unfulfilled promises of the current government. He criticized the Congress for failing to deliver on assurances made during the elections and expressed determination to remind the public of what he termed as deceitful rhetoric.

Embarking on a comprehensive tour of the Jubilee Hills constituency, accompanied by MLC Dasoju Sravan and BRS minority leaders, KTR actively engaged with residents, addressing their grievances and elaborating on the Congress's shortcomings. He distributed 'Congress Debt Cards' during his door-to-door visits, urging citizens to use the upcoming by-election as a critical juncture to hold the Congress accountable for perceived failures.

Garnering substantial local backing, KTR highlighted ongoing issues such as sanitation lapses, power shortages, and lack of development under Congress rule. Criticizing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's administration, he labeled Congress ministers as 'tourist ministers' and accused them of neglecting real infrastructural concerns while making lofty claims of a 'Future City'. Urging support for BRS candidate Sunitha, KTR positioned the election as pivotal for ending alleged Congress misrule.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Honor Killing in Morena: A Father's Ultimate Betrayal

Tragic Honor Killing in Morena: A Father's Ultimate Betrayal

 India
2
Hunger for Justice: Tribal Status Struggle in Maharashtra

Hunger for Justice: Tribal Status Struggle in Maharashtra

 India
3
BJP Mobilizes Teams for Flood Relief in Karnataka

BJP Mobilizes Teams for Flood Relief in Karnataka

 India
4
Tragic Incident: Middle-Aged Woman Found Dead in Kolkata

Tragic Incident: Middle-Aged Woman Found Dead in Kolkata

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025