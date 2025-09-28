KTR Leads 'Congress Debt Card' Campaign in Telangana Against Unkept Promises

In a fervent campaign against the Congress administration in Telangana, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao launched the 'Congress Debt Card' campaign, aiming to highlight the unfulfilled promises of the current government. He criticized the Congress for failing to deliver on assurances made during the elections and expressed determination to remind the public of what he termed as deceitful rhetoric.

Embarking on a comprehensive tour of the Jubilee Hills constituency, accompanied by MLC Dasoju Sravan and BRS minority leaders, KTR actively engaged with residents, addressing their grievances and elaborating on the Congress's shortcomings. He distributed 'Congress Debt Cards' during his door-to-door visits, urging citizens to use the upcoming by-election as a critical juncture to hold the Congress accountable for perceived failures.

Garnering substantial local backing, KTR highlighted ongoing issues such as sanitation lapses, power shortages, and lack of development under Congress rule. Criticizing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's administration, he labeled Congress ministers as 'tourist ministers' and accused them of neglecting real infrastructural concerns while making lofty claims of a 'Future City'. Urging support for BRS candidate Sunitha, KTR positioned the election as pivotal for ending alleged Congress misrule.