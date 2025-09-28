Ladakh Unrest: Five Years of Deceit Sparks Violent Protests
Tariq Hameed Karra, JKPCC President, attributes the ongoing Ladakh protests to five years of unfulfilled commitments. Rahul Gandhi demands 6th Schedule implementation, alleging a cultural assault by BJP. Activist Sonam Wangchuk arrested as 44 face charges in September 24's violent protests resulting in multiple casualties.
- Country:
- India
Ladakh is experiencing unprecedented unrest, with JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra attributing the turmoil to a half-decade of unfulfilled promises. In a recent address, Karra claimed that the current agitation is fueled by prolonged deception, spotlighting the deep-seated discontent among the region's populace.
As protests escalated into violence, Karra highlighted the irony, noting that several protesters had previously supported the government's controversial decision to revoke Article 370. He emphasized the national significance of the issue, pointing out that the agitation has already resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has joined the call for justice, urging the government to implement the 6th Schedule to protect Ladakh's cultural heritage. The recent protests have seen 44 arrests, including activist Sonam Wangchuk, detained under the National Security Act after accusations of inciting violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
