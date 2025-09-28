Merit to Drive Seat Allocation in BMC Polls, Declares Shinde

In the run-up to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader, Eknath Shinde, highlighted that elective merit will significantly influence the allocation of seats. As part of the announcement made on Sunday, Shinde stressed the importance of merit in the decision-making process.

During a meeting with Shiv Sena branch heads, Shinde assured his party that it would be treated respectfully in seat-sharing discussions within the Mahayuti coalition, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP. The coalition prioritizes collective success in the elections over the individual seat count of each member party.

Shinde also encouraged Sena workers to communicate with voters, promoting awareness about the achievements of the previous government led by him and the contributions of the current Mahayuti government. As the city gears up for elections, Shinde criticized opposition parties for deflecting blame to EVMs and other institutions following electoral defeats.