Merit to Drive Seat Allocation in BMC Polls, Declares Shinde
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized the importance of elective merit in determining seat allocation for the upcoming BMC polls. He assured that Shiv Sena will receive due respect during the Mahayuti's seat-sharing agreement, focusing on a united victory.
- Country:
- India
In the run-up to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader, Eknath Shinde, highlighted that elective merit will significantly influence the allocation of seats. As part of the announcement made on Sunday, Shinde stressed the importance of merit in the decision-making process.
During a meeting with Shiv Sena branch heads, Shinde assured his party that it would be treated respectfully in seat-sharing discussions within the Mahayuti coalition, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP. The coalition prioritizes collective success in the elections over the individual seat count of each member party.
Shinde also encouraged Sena workers to communicate with voters, promoting awareness about the achievements of the previous government led by him and the contributions of the current Mahayuti government. As the city gears up for elections, Shinde criticized opposition parties for deflecting blame to EVMs and other institutions following electoral defeats.
- READ MORE ON:
- Brihanmumbai
- Municipal
- Corporation
- elections
- Eknath
- Shinde
- Shiv
- Sena
- Mahayuti
- merit
ALSO READ
B Shivadhar Reddy Appointed as Telangana's New Director General of Police
It's time for government to waive farm loans as rains have damaged crops in Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.
B Shivadhar Reddy Appointed Telangana's New DGP
Deputy CM Shivakumar: Addressing Bengaluru's Pothole Crisis