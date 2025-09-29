Tense Diplomacy: Trump and Netanyahu's Crucial Meeting Amid Gaza Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, amidst rising tensions and international scrutiny. This encounter comes after Netanyahu's defiant U.N. speech dismissing demands to cease the ongoing Gaza conflict, as Israel's global support dwindles.

At stake is whether Trump, who has consistently supported Netanyahu, will demand an end to the conflict. This meeting is viewed as pivotal by experts given the strained relations and Israel's growing isolation. Netanyahu, facing a fragile domestic coalition, might need to navigate between international diplomacy and internal pressures.

The proposed U.S. plan aims for a ceasefire and gradual Israeli withdrawal, without expelling Palestinians. With international leaders involved, the plan seeks to disarm Hamas and transform Gaza's governance. Yet, Netanyahu's stance reflects resistance, complicating potential progress.