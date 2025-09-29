Left Menu

Nishikant Dubey Alleges Congress Role in 1974 Railway Minister's Assassination

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused Congress of orchestrating the assassination of former Railway Minister Lalit Narayan Mishra to conceal corruption in an import license case. Dubey presented documents from a 1974 parliamentary privilege motion, casting doubt on Congress's alleged involvement. The incident raises historical political controversies involving high-profile corruption accusations.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has leveled serious allegations against the Congress, claiming their involvement in the assassination of former Railway Minister Lalit Narayan Mishra. Dubey asserts the murder was a ploy to hide corruption linked to an import license case.

Presenting a 1974 parliamentary document, Dubey questioned whether Congress orchestrated the assassination to obscure a commission racket. He noted the issuance of a forged import-export license during Mishra's tenure as Minister of Foreign Trade, implying financial misconduct with monthly transactions of over 1 lakh 20 thousand.

Amidst these allegations, set against a backdrop of a CBI chargesheet in 1973, Dubey recollected former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's fiery Parliamentary debate. Vajpayee, he recounted, presented evidence against Mishra, highlighting ongoing malpractices. In a somber ending, Dubey questioned whether Mishra's death in a 1975 bomb blast was designed to veil rampant corruption.

