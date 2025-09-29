Thailand's Path to Change: From Economic Revamp to Democratic Reforms

Thailand's new Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, has outlined his government's ambitious agenda to tackle the nation's pressing issues, ranging from economic challenges to border conflicts with Cambodia. In a comprehensive address to lawmakers on Monday, he emphasized a commitment to diplomacy and democratic reforms, promising to draft a more democratic constitution.

Anutin, facing a self-imposed four-month deadline, vowed not only to call elections but also to initiate a referendum for an elected constituent assembly. His focus remains on upholding the constitutional monarchy and encouraging public participation. However, his government faces potential opposition from the People's Party, which holds the most seats in Parliament.

The Prime Minister aims to reduce household debt, manage rising costs, and strengthen trade policies while addressing corruption, crime, and environmental concerns. His plan includes promoting clean energy, enhancing disaster alert systems, and tackling pollution. Anutin's leadership marks a departure from the previous Pheu Thai administration following ethics violations by Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

