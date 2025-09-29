Uncovering the Conspiracy: Delayed Elections and J&K's Political Dilemma
National Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi claims the delay in Jammu and Kashmir's assembly elections in 2018 was a conspiracy to abrogate Article 370 through unconstitutional means. Mehdi discusses the implications of this delay and the legal actions taken against dissenters, raising concerns about political motives in J&K and Ladakh.
- Country:
- India
National Conference Lok Sabha MP, Ruhullah Mehdi, has alleged a conspiracy behind the delay of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018. He claims this maneuver was strategically planned to facilitate the abrogation of Article 370 through 'backdoor' channels.
Addressing the media in central Kashmir's Budgam district, Mehdi argued the delay was illegal and unconstitutional, and was orchestrated to ensure the Assembly was not in place, allowing the governor to facilitate the controversial constitutional changes.
Mehdi expressed hope for the announcement of byelections in Budgam and Nagrota, echoing broader concerns about the use of legal measures against dissenters in the region. He criticized BJP for prioritizing party interests over national concerns, emphasizing the widened impact of these issues now reaching Ladakh.
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Halts Rupa Publications' Constitution Copycat Edition
Conspiracy Unveiled: The Missing Gold-Coated Pedestal Saga
Conspiracy or Drama? The Mysterious Case of Sabarimala's Missing Gold Pedestal
Spiritual Leader's Arrest: Unraveling a Complex Conspiracy
UN Security Council Blocks Delaying Tactics in Iran Sanctions Standoff