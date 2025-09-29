Neglected Farmers: Maharashtra’s Cry for Urgent Aid
Amidst the aftermath of devastating rains and floods in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray accuses the Central Government of neglect. He highlights the plight of farmers in the Marathwada, Vidarbha, and western Maharashtra regions, demanding immediate financial aid, including a Rs 50,000 per hectare compensation and loan waivers.
Amid devastating floods and demands for increased financial aid, Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray criticized the Centre for neglecting Maharashtra, a major contributor to the national exchequer. He expressed concern over the severe impact on the Marathwada, Vidarbha, and western Maharashtra regions.
Thackeray suggested electoral timing influences the government's aid, saying farmers are neglected due to the absence of upcoming elections. He accused BJP of overlooking promises made to farmers, as the state suffers from extreme weather impacts.
The Sena leader urged immediate compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare and a loan waiver. The torrential rains have ravaged crops, underscoring the need for urgent government intervention.
