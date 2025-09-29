Delhi: Mini India and the Spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, underscored Delhi's status as a 'mini India,' where people from diverse states coalesce, urging BJP workers to embrace the celebration of regional festivals to reinforce national unity under the slogan 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.'

In his speech inaugurating the new office of the Delhi BJP on DDU Marg, Modi called Delhi both the capital of India and its cultural diversity. He highlighted the celebration of regional festivals such as Prakash Parva, Chhath, and Durga Puja as showcases of India's composite culture.

Modi's remarks aimed at instilling a sense of belonging among the city's diverse populace, linking the party's mission to public service and the collective aspirations for a 'Viksit Bharat.' Chief Minister Rekha Gupta praised Modi's leadership as both nurturing and firm, guiding significant national initiatives.

