Trump's Tariff Tsunami: Impact on Indian Cinema & Pharmaceuticals

President Donald Trump has announced a 100% tariff on movies made outside the US, primarily affecting the Indian film industry. This move, along with tariffs on pharmaceutical products and furniture imports, reflects Trump's broader economic strategy to shift business back to American soil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant economic move, President Donald Trump declared a 100% tariff on films made outside the United States, setting sights on reviving the domestic movie industry. Trump's announcement targets foreign film industries, emphasizing California's job losses, particularly in response to Governor Gavin Newsom's policies, deemed inadequate by Trump.

The decision could notably impact the Indian film industry, a key player in the US market due to a substantial Indian diaspora. Indian films have seen substantial growth in North America, with earnings often surpassing millions, highlighting a growing cultural footprint.

Trump's strategy extends beyond films, with substantial tariffs on furniture imports and pharmaceutical products. These moves aim to counteract economic losses in sectors like North Carolina's furniture trade and redirect pharmaceutical manufacturing back to American shores, starting October 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

