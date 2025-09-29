Trump's Tariff Tsunami: Impact on Indian Cinema & Pharmaceuticals

In a significant economic move, President Donald Trump declared a 100% tariff on films made outside the United States, setting sights on reviving the domestic movie industry. Trump's announcement targets foreign film industries, emphasizing California's job losses, particularly in response to Governor Gavin Newsom's policies, deemed inadequate by Trump.

The decision could notably impact the Indian film industry, a key player in the US market due to a substantial Indian diaspora. Indian films have seen substantial growth in North America, with earnings often surpassing millions, highlighting a growing cultural footprint.

Trump's strategy extends beyond films, with substantial tariffs on furniture imports and pharmaceutical products. These moves aim to counteract economic losses in sectors like North Carolina's furniture trade and redirect pharmaceutical manufacturing back to American shores, starting October 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)