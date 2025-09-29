Controversy and Concerns: The 'I Love Muhammad' Row and Its Implications

The 'I Love Muhammad' controversy has been downplayed by Congress MP Kishori Lal Sharma, who insists that it should not distract from pressing national issues such as unemployment. Speaking to reporters, Sharma criticized the focus on religious matters, urging attention towards creating job opportunities for today's youth.

In connection with the 'I Love Muhammad' row, 56 people were arrested in Bareilly, including Nadeem Khan, identified as a key conspirator. An initially peaceful protest in the city escalated into violence on September 26, fueled by inflammatory WhatsApp messages, resulting in injuries and damage to public property.

In defense of the controversial act, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi condemned the FIR lodged against those involved, arguing that displaying religious posters during festivals like Eid is common practice. Azmi highlighted that similar actions during other religious festivals do not attract legal action, questioning the necessity of the FIR.

(With inputs from agencies.)